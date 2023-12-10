Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Mama June‘s oldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, has sadly died.

The 29-year-old daughter of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo reality TV star passed away Saturday night (December 9) due to complications from her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which had previously been described as terminal.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” Mama June wrote.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Anna had been diagnosed with cancer in January after doctors found her lung, liver and kidney had been affected. She reportedly underwent chemotherapy in March

Anna appeared on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Toddlers & Tiaras, and had a large following on social media.

She is survived by her mother, June; her two children, Kaitlyn and Kylie; and her three sisters: Lauryn, Alana and Jessica. Our thoughts are with Anna‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

