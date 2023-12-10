Top Stories
Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed &amp; How to Watch!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner

The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sun, 10 December 2023 at 2:29 pm

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Mama June‘s oldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, has sadly died.

The 29-year-old daughter of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo reality TV star passed away Saturday night (December 9) due to complications from her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which had previously been described as terminal.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” Mama June wrote.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Anna had been diagnosed with cancer in January after doctors found her lung, liver and kidney had been affected. She reportedly underwent chemotherapy in March

Anna appeared on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Toddlers & Tiaras, and had a large following on social media.

She is survived by her mother, June; her two children, Kaitlyn and Kylie; and her three sisters: Lauryn, Alana and Jessica. Our thoughts are with Anna‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Anna Cardwell, Mama June, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images