Sun, 10 December 2023 at 3:08 pm

Jennifer Lopez Addresses Not Winning an Oscar, Grammy, or Emmy After Receiving 5th Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez Addresses Not Winning an Oscar, Grammy, or Emmy After Receiving 5th Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez is appreciating being named an icon!

The 54-year-old singer and actress won her fifth Icon Award at Elle’s 2023 Women In Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday (December 5).

Despite her perennial icon status, Jennifer has never won an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, or other major critic-based award.

During her acceptance speech, Jennifer reflected on receiving the Icon Award multiple times in lieu of other accolades. Over the years, she has been nominated for two Grammys and two Golden Globe awards.

“I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe. And I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award,” she said, per Variety. “But this is my fifth Icon Award. Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know I was gonna have on my list was icon.”

If you haven’t heard, Jennifer Lopez‘s next big movie role has been confirmed!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images