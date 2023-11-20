Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Couple Up for Off-White Dinner Party in L.A.

Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia are going strong!

The 29-year-old “Without Me” singer and the 31-year-old Victorious actor coordinated outfits for the Imaginary Dinner and Party hosted by Off-White and Farfetch BEAT on Wednesday evening (November 15) at Delilah in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Issa Rae, Ava Max, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Jonathan Cheban, Leon Brides, Ashlyn Harris, Miles Richie, and Storm Reid.

The party was held to celebrate Off-White’s new “LOGIC” collection, which is now available for purchases at Off-White‘s website.

It was revealed back in September that Halsey and Avan were dating after the two were seen kissing while out on a date night in Los Feliz. Then last month, they made their official debut as a couple during Los Angeles Fashion Week.

