Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor &amp; More

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, &amp; Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 2:22 pm

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Couple Up for Off-White Dinner Party in L.A.

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Couple Up for Off-White Dinner Party in L.A.

Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia are going strong!

The 29-year-old “Without Me” singer and the 31-year-old Victorious actor coordinated outfits for the Imaginary Dinner and Party hosted by Off-White and Farfetch BEAT on Wednesday evening (November 15) at Delilah in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Issa Rae, Ava Max, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Jonathan Cheban, Leon Brides, Ashlyn Harris, Miles Richie, and Storm Reid.

The party was held to celebrate Off-White’s new “LOGIC” collection, which is now available for purchases at Off-White‘s website.

It was revealed back in September that Halsey and Avan were dating after the two were seen kissing while out on a date night in Los Feliz. Then last month, they made their official debut as a couple during Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of the stars at the dinner party…
Just Jared on Facebook
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 01
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 02
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 03
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 04
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 05
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 06
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 07
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 08
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 09
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 10
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 11
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 12
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 13
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 14
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 15
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 16
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 17
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 18
avan jogia halsey off white dinner party 19

Photos: BFA
Posted to: Ashlyn Harris, Ava Max, Avan Jogia, DDG, Halle Bailey, Halsey, Issa Rae, Jonathan Cheban, Leon Bridges, Miles Richie, Storm Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images