Mon, 20 November 2023 at 2:24 pm

'La Brea' Ending with Season 3, Reason Why & Shortened Episode Count Revealed

'La Brea' Ending with Season 3, Reason Why & Shortened Episode Count Revealed

La Brea is officially coming to an end in 2024 and fans might be upset at the shortened episode count the final season will be getting.

La Brea is an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

The new season will debut on NBC on Tuesday, January 9 at 9 p.m., but according to Deadline, the final season will only have six episodes. Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, and more will continue to star in the show.

Deadline reports that the network opted for shortened seasons so that they could release actors from their contracts amid the then-impending WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, allowing them to book other jobs.

Photos: NBC
