Brad Pitt Impresses Formula 1 Racers by Doing His Own Driving in New 'Apex' Movie

We’re getting an update on Brad Pitt‘s new movie!

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, the 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor returned to production for his upcoming Formula 1 movie titled Apex.

While attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas over the weekend, producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared an update on the movie, and revealed that Brad is doing all of his own driving in the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Filmed yesterday, and it’s coming out next year,” Jerry shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It’ll be very exciting, we have Brad Pitt racing, we did some background filming and we’ll be back here next year.”

He added, “They’ll be in the cars after the first of the year. Brad starts mid-December.”

Jerry also said that all of Brad‘s practice driving so far has impressed professional F1 drivers.

“He does it all himself,” Jerry shared. “He’s an amazing athlete, the drivers are amazed at how good he is.”

Without giving any too many plot details, Jerry teased that the movie will give a more behind-the-scenes look into the lives of F1 drivers.

“It’s all about the drama and the characters,” Jerry explained. “It’s a great character study, the characters, drivers, the people around them who run those teams, the managers of the teams.”

Apex is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2025. Find out more about the movie here!