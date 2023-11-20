NBC Announces Midseason 2024 TV Schedule - 'One Chicago,' 'Law & Order,' 'The Voice' & More Show Premiere Dates Revealed!

NBC is announcing their TV schedule!

The network confirmed the premiere dates for fan-favorite shows, including all the shows in the One Chicago universe, as well as the various Law & Order series, The Voice and America’s Got Talent.

New episodes of all the “One Chicago” shows will debut Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The following night on Thursday, January 18, all things Law & Order kick off at 8 p.m.

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

NBC MIDSEASON 2023-24 SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

8 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Series premiere)

8:30 – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 1

8 – AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

8 – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

9 – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 – Found (Final two episodes of season)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

8 – Transplant (Time period premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 29

10 – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

MONDAY, MARCH 4

10 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Time period premiere)

