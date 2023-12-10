Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid & Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Bradley Cooper launched his new food truck, Danny & Coop’s, last week and he had a couple of celeb customers!

The 48-year-old actor was seen working on the truck, helping make and serve cheesesteaks.

TMZ revealed that Bradley‘s rumored girlfriend Gigi Hadid and his ex Irina Shayk were among the first customers that day!

Along with Irina, the former couple’s daughter was also reportedly in attendance with her mom.

Gigi and Irina‘s appearances at the food truck in NYC were an hour apart, with Gigi visiting before Irina. Actress Laura Dern was also seen at the truck alongside Gigi!

If you missed it, an insider recently dished about Gigi and Bradley‘s relationship, including how Irina and Gigi‘s ex Zayn Malik feel about them dating.