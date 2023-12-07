Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper's Relationship: Insider Provides Update, Reveals How Exes Zayn & Irina Feel

An insider is providing another update about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper‘s developing relationship.

The rumored couple was spotted together again on Wednesday (December 6) in New York City when the model stepped out to support the actor at a pop-up event, according to ET.

In the aftermath, we got a new update about where the stars stand. Have they met each other’s families? What do their exes Zayn Malik and Irina Shayk think? We’ve got the tea!

Head inside for the latest about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper…

Speaking to ET, an insider revealed that “Gigi and Bradley are spending a significant amount of time together when their schedules allow for it.”

It’s serious enough that they’ve met the families, even! “They have introduced each other to their immediate, close-knit circles,” they continued. “Yolanda [Hadid, Gigi's mom] and Bella [Hadid, Gigi's sister] could not be more supportive.”

As for Zayn and Irina, they’re also good with the news.

“Gigi, Bradley, Irina and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy. Zayn‘s priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi,” they continued.

The former couple shares daughter Khai, who turned 3 in September. Bradley and Irina also share a daughter named Lea.

The insider added, “Gigi and Bradley get along well and have similar personalities. Underneath it all, they are both goofy, love to laugh, travel, and spend time with their family and friends. They are genuinely happy and taking things day by day. Fame doesn’t phase either one of them and they admire that about each other.”

