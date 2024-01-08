Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special &amp; Interviews Promoting It

Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner &amp; Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 9:22 pm

Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore React to Vili Fualaau's Criticism of 'May December'

Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore React to Vili Fualaau's Criticism of 'May December'

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are speaking out after Vili Fualaau slammed their new movie May December.

Vili, 40, recently called the new Todd Haynes-directed movie a “ripoff” of his real-life relationship with the late Mary Kay Letourneau.

In May December, Charles Melton‘s character Joe was 13 when he was seduced by Julianne‘s 36-year-old character. Vili was 12 when 34-year-old Mary Kay first victimized him in 1996. She later pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape.

Vili said that he was “offended” by the movie and slammed everyone involved for not reaching out to him for feedback.

Now, Natalie and Julianne are addressing Vili‘s criticism.

“I’m so sorry to here that. It’s not based on them,” Natalie told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Golden Globes. “Obviously, their story influenced the culture that we all grew up in and influenced the idea. But it’s fictional characters that are really brought to life by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton so beautifully. It’s its own story, it’s not meant to be a biopic.”

Julianne then insisted that Todd “was always very clear when we were working on this movie that this was an original story, this was a story about these characters.”

“This was our document,” Julianne continued. “We created these characters from the page and together.”

In another recent interview, Charles opened up about preparing for the role.

May December is available for streaming on Netflix now.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Julianne Moore, Mary Kay Letourneau, May Deecember, Natalie Portman, Todd Haynes, Vili Fualaau