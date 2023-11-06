Bradley Cooper Met Up With Gigi Hadid During Her Girls Night Out With Taylor Swift - Details Revealed!

Gigi Hadid enjoyed a star-studded girls night out with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more celebrities over the weekend. However, she ended the night with Bradley Cooper.

The 28-year-old model grabbed dinner with her famous friends at Bond St Sushi in New York City on Saturday (November 4).

Later that night, Gigi and Bradley, 48, were spotted leaving Zero Bond after a night of clubbing.

A witness spotted the group together and opened up about what they saw during the big night on the town.

“After the ladies finished with their dinner, they went over to Zero Bond and some other friends joined – including Bradley Cooper,” the witness told ET, adding, “Bradley was there to meet up with Gigi.”

The Daily Mail obtained photos of the pair leaving Zero Bond together in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While Gigi and Bradley haven’t confirmed that they are an item, they’ve been at the center of romance rumors for several weeks now and have been spotted out together multiple times.

