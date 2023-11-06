Where Is the Cast of 'Drop Dead Diva' Now? Find Out What the Stars of the Series Are Doing Today

Drop Dead Diva is a fan favorite!

The series, which ran from 2009 to 2014 on Lifetime, ran for six seasons and centered on a model named Deb who dies in a car accident and is brought back to life in the body of a brilliant, plus-sized attorney named Jane Bingum.

The talented cast included Brooke Elliott, Margaret Cho, and Jackson Hurst, among others, and fans are starting to wonder where they all are now and what they’re doing.

JustJared.com did the research and can tell you!

Click inside to find out what the stars from Drop Dead Diva are doing today…