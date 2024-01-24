Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Catch a Flight Together Amid Continued Romance Rumors

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid appear to be closer than ever!

The A-list stars have still not confirmed that they are an item. However, they’ve been sparking rumors since September 2023 and even grabbed dinner with a very special person earlier this month.

They were spotted out together again on Tuesday (January 23) catching a flight! Since then, Bradley‘s been spotted at an official event overseas so we know where they were headed.

Read more about the couple’s trip and where Bradley Cooper was seen…

Page Six obtained photos of Bradley and Gigi walking through a New York City airport together. They were both dressed casually and wore dark sunglasses to help stay incognito.

The duo each rolled a large suitcase.

On Wednesday (January 24), Bradley took the stage for Bradley Cooper In Conversation at BFI Southbank in London, England. We’ve got some pics of him at the event in the gallery! It’s not clear if Gigi was in the audience.

We’ve got some big details about Bradley and Gigi‘s last public outing as well as a recent update on where they stand in their relationship.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Bradley Cooper at the event in the gallery…