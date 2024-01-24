Justin Timberlake Announces New Single 'Selfish,' Confirms Release Date & Teases Music Video

Justin Timberlake‘s new era has arrived!

The 42-year-old hitmaker is gearing up to drop his new single “Selfish,” and it’s coming very soon.

Read more about Justin Timberlake’s comeback…

“Selfish” will drop on Thursday (January 25) at 8am ET. He confirmed the news on Instagram, teasing a few seconds of the laidback single and what appears to be the official music video.

In it, Justin waves to a cheering crowd before walking behind red velvet drapes.

The single appears to be introducing a new album – the singer’s first since he unleashed Man of the Woods in 2018.

While he hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, fans believe that the project will be called Everything I Thought It Was after Justin teased the letters “EITIW” in a post on social media.

We will hopefully learn more from him shortly. He’s set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live later this week.

We don’t know too much about Justin‘s new album. However, frequent collaborator Timbaland previously teased some details about what to expect.

Press play on the “Selfish” teaser below…