Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 1:38 pm

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Golden Globes Dinner Date: Insider Reveals 1 'Obvious' Observation & How She Was With His Mom

If you didn’t see the news, Gigi Hadid joined Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria for a night out after the 2024 Golden Globes.

On Sunday (January 7), Bradley brought his mom as his date and they walked the red carpet together. Afterwards, Gigi met up with them and they grabbed dinner.

Keep reading to find out more…

A source shared with People, “They were with a group of friends and all had fun. Bradley and Gigi looked happy together. They weren’t overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting.”

The insider also spoke about Gigi and Gloria‘s interactions.

“Whenever his mom spoke, she listened enthusiastically and kept smiling. It looked like they were getting to know each other,” the source added. We have photos that seemingly confirm Gloria and Gigi likely met before this outing.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid