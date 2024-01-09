Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Golden Globes Dinner Date: Insider Reveals 1 'Obvious' Observation & How She Was With His Mom

If you didn’t see the news, Gigi Hadid joined Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria for a night out after the 2024 Golden Globes.

On Sunday (January 7), Bradley brought his mom as his date and they walked the red carpet together. Afterwards, Gigi met up with them and they grabbed dinner.

A source shared with People, “They were with a group of friends and all had fun. Bradley and Gigi looked happy together. They weren’t overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting.”

The insider also spoke about Gigi and Gloria‘s interactions.

“Whenever his mom spoke, she listened enthusiastically and kept smiling. It looked like they were getting to know each other,” the source added. We have photos that seemingly confirm Gloria and Gigi likely met before this outing.

