Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Hits the Beach in Thailand, Goes Jet-Skiing with Her Son!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is enjoying some downtime in Thailand!

The 36-year-old model and actress was spotted walking along the beach in an olive green bikini on Monday (January 8) in Phuket, Thailand.

Rosie was seen going for a jet ski ride with her six-year-old son Jack (not pictured). Her and partner Jason Statham are currently on vacation with AKID Brand founder Ashleigh Dempster and her husband Matt George.

On her Instagram account, Rosie shared a slideshow of photos from the trip, including the beautiful accommodations where they are staying.

Keep reading to find out more…

“my people 🌴🌅,” Rosie captioned the post, which includes pics of the two couples posing with their children while the sun sets behind them.

Check out the post and all the photos below.