Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 1:50 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Hits the Beach in Thailand, Goes Jet-Skiing with Her Son!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Hits the Beach in Thailand, Goes Jet-Skiing with Her Son!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is enjoying some downtime in Thailand!

The 36-year-old model and actress was spotted walking along the beach in an olive green bikini on Monday (January 8) in Phuket, Thailand.

Rosie was seen going for a jet ski ride with her six-year-old son Jack (not pictured). Her and partner Jason Statham are currently on vacation with AKID Brand founder Ashleigh Dempster and her husband Matt George.

On her Instagram account, Rosie shared a slideshow of photos from the trip, including the beautiful accommodations where they are staying.

Keep reading to find out more…

“my people 🌴🌅,” Rosie captioned the post, which includes pics of the two couples posing with their children while the sun sets behind them.

Check out the post and all the photos below.
Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 01
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 02
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 03
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 04
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 05
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 06
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 07
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 08
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 09
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 10
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 11
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 12
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 13
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 14
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 15
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 16
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 17
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 18
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 19
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 20
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 21
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 22
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 23
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 24
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 25
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 26
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 27
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 28
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 29
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 30
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 31
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 32
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 33
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 34
rosie huntington whiteley bikini at beach 35

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley