'Baby Daddy' Star Derek Theler Becomes Dad In Real Life, Welcomes First Child with Wife Lisa!

Derek Theler is officially an actually daddy!

The 37-year-old former Baby Daddy star and his wife Lisa Marie Summerscales just welcomed their first child together.

Derek shared the exciting birth news on Tuesday (January 30) on Instagram, along with some super cute photos of the newborn.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m delighted to announce that our baby boy Denali McKean has made it to the world. Hard to express the feelings of love and relief ❤️🥹. I’ll share more about our extra long hospital stay another time. But, we are finally home and smiling. Thank you for the love ❤️ My heart is full #BabyDaddy” Derek captioned the post. Check out the pics HERE!

His TV mom from Baby Daddy, Melissa Peterman, shared her excitement in the comments.

“Congrats @derektheler and @lsummerscales ! Welcome to the world beautiful Denali!!!! I can’t wait to meet you! I love you already and I will always let you get 3 things at the store! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Derek and Lisa were married in September 2022, and his Baby Daddy co-stars were in attendance, as they have all remained close friends.

The actor was most recently seen on screen in the Disney movie The Naughty Nine, as well as a few episodes of Disney Channel’s The Villains of Valley View. Back in 2020, he starred in the series 68 Whiskey.

Congratulations Derek and Lisa!!!