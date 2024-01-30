Top Stories
Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be at Grammys 2024 with Taylor Swift

Adele Teases Something Is Coming on January 31!

'Vanderpump Rules' Splits: 8 of the Show's Most Shocking Breakups, From Earliest to Most Recent!

Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

Tue, 30 January 2024 at 11:55 pm

Justin Timberlake Confirms *NSYNC is 'Back in the Studio' Working on New Music

It sounds look new music from *NSYNC is on the way!

After reuniting for the first time in 20 years for the song “Better Place” featured in Trolls Band Together, Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and his bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez are working on even more new music.

“We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too,” Justin, 43, teased on the Tuesday (Jan. 30) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s kinda crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up where it left off, as far as the chemistry,” Justin recalled about working with *NSYNC on “Better Place.”

Justin just recently debuted two brand new songs and his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears shared her thoughts on his new music.
