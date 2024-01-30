Justin Timberlake Confirms *NSYNC is 'Back in the Studio' Working on New Music

It sounds look new music from *NSYNC is on the way!

After reuniting for the first time in 20 years for the song “Better Place” featured in Trolls Band Together, Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and his bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez are working on even more new music.

“We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too,” Justin, 43, teased on the Tuesday (Jan. 30) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s kinda crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up where it left off, as far as the chemistry,” Justin recalled about working with *NSYNC on “Better Place.”

Justin just recently debuted two brand new songs and his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears shared her thoughts on his new music.