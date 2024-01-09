Elisabeth Moss Spotted on 'Shell' Movie Set with Este Haim

Elisabeth Moss is hard at work on her upcoming movie Shell and she’s reuniting with The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella for the new project!

The Emmy-winning actress was spotted alongside HAIM‘s Este Haim while walking around set on Monday (January 8) in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear if Este has joined the project or if she is just visiting set.

In Shell, struggling actress Samantha (Moss) is given an opportunity to get a free trial at Shell, a pioneering health and beauty company which promises to keep its clients looking young forever. Samantha’s life and career is transformed by the treatment, and she develops a burgeoning friendship with Shell’s CEO, the ultra-glamorous Zoe Shannon (Kate Hudson). When a string of former Shell patients go missing under mysterious circumstances, including popular social media star Chloe Benson (Kaia Gerber), Samantha starts to fear she may be in danger herself.

Max is directing and producing the movie. His friend Jamie Bell is an executive producer.