The Gilded Age's Carrie Coon Joins Another HBO Show: 'The White Lotus' Season 3!

Carrie Coon has been confirmed to join the cast of The White Lotus season three!

The 42-year-old actress is best known for her role on another hit HBO series, The Gilded Age. She previously starred in the network’s drama The Leftovers as well.

Details about Carrie‘s role have not yet been released, but she’s the latest star to join the exciting lineup for Mike White‘s third edition of the anthology series.

Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her role in the third season, which is set to take place at a White Lotus property in Thailand. The show will be filmed “in and around Koh Samui, Phucket and Bangkok,” according to THR.

