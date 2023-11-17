GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 Brought Together So Many Celebs - See Every Attendee, Including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion & More!

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles this year, with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and Megan Fox among those bringing star power to the event.

Kim matched her blonde hair to her suede dress while co-hosting the event alongside fellow honorees Travis Scott, Tom Ford, and Jacob Elordi on Thursday (November 16) at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

Prior to the main event, GQ global editorial director Will Welch and his co-hosts invited 40 notable guests to the Chateau Marmont Penthouse for an exclusive VIP dinner, presented by Spotify.

Travis gave a surprise performance during the party and singer Tyla joined the rapper to debut their remixed collaboration of the hit song “Water.”

Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts

Tom Ford

Dwyane Wade in Givenchy

Lorde in Acne

Travis Scott in Maison Margiela

Paris Hilton

Olivia Rodrigo in Tom Ford

Andrew Garfield in Valentino

Diplo

Dua Lipa in Gucci

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

James Marsden

Alessandra Ambrosio

Aaron Paul

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Olivia Jade in Chanel

Jonathan Bailey in Thom Browne

Matt Bomer in Brioni

Taylor Zakhar Perez in Balenciaga

Nicholas Galitzine

Offset

Winnie Harlow

Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola

John Legend

Chloe Bailey

Megan Thee Stallion in Salih Balta

Barry Keoghan in Ferragamo

Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Simu Liu

Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly

Teo Yoo

Henry Golding

Babyface

Jaylen Barron

French Montana

Jeffrey Wright

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Rachel Sennott

Jordan Firstman

Giveon in Prada

Cailee Spaeny

Sam Richardson

Archie Madekwe

Emma Chamberlain in Acne

Tyla

Sean Koons

Pete Wentz

Chris Appleton

Draya Michele

Leon Bridges

Joey Bada$$

FINNEAS

Owen Thiele

Law Roach

Luka Sabbat

Conan Gray

Noah Beck

Colman Domingo

St. Vincent

Matty Matheson

Brian Cox

Luna Blaise

Jeezy

Mario

Eileen Gu

The Kid LAROI

Karrueche Tran

Ashton Sanders

Cazzie David in Rokh

Gunna

Jordyn Woods

Miguel

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie

Aoki Lee Simmons

Kitty Ca$h

Dree Hemingway

Alton Mason

Kevin Miles aka Jake From State Farm

Kilo Kish

Chloe Kim

Lakeith Stanfield

Evan Mock

YG