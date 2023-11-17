Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2023 at 1:51 pm

GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 Brought Together So Many Celebs - See Every Attendee, Including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion & More!

GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 Brought Together So Many Celebs - See Every Attendee, Including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion & More!

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles this year, with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and Megan Fox among those bringing star power to the event.

Kim matched her blonde hair to her suede dress while co-hosting the event alongside fellow honorees Travis Scott, Tom Ford, and Jacob Elordi on Thursday (November 16) at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

Prior to the main event, GQ global editorial director Will Welch and his co-hosts invited 40 notable guests to the Chateau Marmont Penthouse for an exclusive VIP dinner, presented by Spotify.

Travis gave a surprise performance during the party and singer Tyla joined the rapper to debut their remixed collaboration of the hit song “Water.”

Head inside to check out photos of all the celebs in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see photos of more than 90 celebs who attended…

Kim Kardashian at the GQ party

Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts

Tom Ford at the GQ party

Tom Ford

Dwyane Wade at the GQ party

Dwyane Wade in Givenchy

Lorde at the GQ party

Lorde in Acne

Travis Scott at the GQ party

Travis Scott in Maison Margiela

Paris Hilton at the GQ party

Paris Hilton

Olivia Rodrigo at the GQ party

Olivia Rodrigo in Tom Ford

Andrew Garfield at the GQ party

Andrew Garfield in Valentino

Diplo at the GQ party

Diplo

Dua Lipa at the GQ party

Dua Lipa in Gucci

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller at the GQ party

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

James Marsden at the GQ party

James Marsden

Alessandra Ambrosio at the GQ party

Alessandra Ambrosio

Aaron Paul at the GQ party

Aaron Paul

Jacob Elordi at the GQ party

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Olivia Jade at the GQ party

Olivia Jade in Chanel

Jonathan Bailey at the GQ party

Jonathan Bailey in Thom Browne

Matt Bomer at the GQ party

Matt Bomer in Brioni

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the GQ party

Taylor Zakhar Perez in Balenciaga

Nicholas Galitzine at the GQ party

Nicholas Galitzine

Offset at the GQ party

Offset

Winnie Harlow at the GQ party

Winnie Harlow

Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola at the GQ party

Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola

John Legend at the GQ party

John Legend

Chloe Bailey at the GQ party

Chloe Bailey

Megan Thee Stallion at the GQ party

Megan Thee Stallion in Salih Balta

Barry Keoghan at the GQ party

Barry Keoghan in Ferragamo

Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco at the GQ party

Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the GQ party

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Simu Liu at the GQ party

Simu Liu

Megan Fox at the GQ party

Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly at the GQ party

Machine Gun Kelly

Teo Yoo at the GQ party

Teo Yoo

Henry Golding at the GQ party

Henry Golding

Babyface at the GQ party

Babyface

Jaylen Barron at the GQ party

Jaylen Barron

French Montana at the GQ party

French Montana

Jeffrey Wright at the GQ party

Jeffrey Wright

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett at the GQ party

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Rachel Sennott at the GQ party

Rachel Sennott

Jordan Firstman at the GQ party

Jordan Firstman

Giveon at the GQ party

Giveon in Prada

Cailee Spaeny at the GQ party

Cailee Spaeny

Sam Richardson at the GQ party

Sam Richardson

Archie Madekwe at the GQ party

Archie Madekwe

Emma Chamberlain at the GQ party

Emma Chamberlain in Acne

Tyla at the GQ party

Tyla

Sean Koons at the GQ party

Sean Koons

Pete Wentz at the GQ party

Pete Wentz

Chris Appleton at the GQ party

Chris Appleton

Draya Michele at the GQ party

Draya Michele

Leon Bridges at the GQ party

Leon Bridges

Joey Bada$$ at the GQ party

Joey Bada$$

FINNEAS at the GQ party

FINNEAS

Owen Thiele at the GQ party

Owen Thiele

Law Roach at the GQ party

Law Roach

Luka Sabbat at the GQ party

Luka Sabbat

Conan Gray at the GQ party

Conan Gray

Noah Beck at the GQ party

Noah Beck

Colman Domingo at the GQ party

Colman Domingo

St. Vincent at the GQ party

St. Vincent

Matty Matheson at the GQ party

Matty Matheson

Brian Cox at the GQ party

Brian Cox

Luna Blaise at the GQ party

Luna Blaise

Jeezy at the GQ party

Jeezy

Mario at the GQ party

Mario

Eileen Gu at the GQ party

Eileen Gu

The Kid LAROI at the GQ party

The Kid LAROI

Karrueche Tran at the GQ party

Karrueche Tran

Ashton Sanders at the GQ party

Ashton Sanders

Cazzie David at the GQ party

Cazzie David in Rokh

Gunna at the GQ party

Gunna

Jordyn Woods at the GQ party

Jordyn Woods

Miguel at the GQ party

Miguel

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie at the GQ party

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie

Aoki Lee Simmons at the GQ party

Aoki Lee Simmons

Kitty Ca$h at the GQ party

Kitty Ca$h

Dree Hemingway at the GQ party

Dree Hemingway

Alton Mason at the GQ party

Alton Mason

Kevin Miles aka Jake From State Farm at the GQ party

Kevin Miles aka Jake From State Farm

Kilo Kish at the GQ party

Kilo Kish

Chloe Kim at the GQ party

Chloe Kim

Lakeith Stanfield at the GQ party

Lakeith Stanfield

Evan Mock at the GQ party

Evan Mock

YG at the GQ party

YG

Kaytranada at the GQ party

Kaytranada
Photos: Getty
Photos: Getty

