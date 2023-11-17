GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 Brought Together So Many Celebs - See Every Attendee, Including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion & More!
There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles this year, with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and Megan Fox among those bringing star power to the event.
Kim matched her blonde hair to her suede dress while co-hosting the event alongside fellow honorees Travis Scott, Tom Ford, and Jacob Elordi on Thursday (November 16) at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.
Prior to the main event, GQ global editorial director Will Welch and his co-hosts invited 40 notable guests to the Chateau Marmont Penthouse for an exclusive VIP dinner, presented by Spotify.
Travis gave a surprise performance during the party and singer Tyla joined the rapper to debut their remixed collaboration of the hit song “Water.”
Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts
Tom Ford
Dwyane Wade in Givenchy
Lorde in Acne
Travis Scott in Maison Margiela
Paris Hilton
Olivia Rodrigo in Tom Ford
Andrew Garfield in Valentino
Diplo
Dua Lipa in Gucci
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
James Marsden
Alessandra Ambrosio
Aaron Paul
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta
Olivia Jade in Chanel
Jonathan Bailey in Thom Browne
Matt Bomer in Brioni
Taylor Zakhar Perez in Balenciaga
Nicholas Galitzine
Offset
Winnie Harlow
Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola
John Legend
Chloe Bailey
Megan Thee Stallion in Salih Balta
Barry Keoghan in Ferragamo
Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Simu Liu
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly
Teo Yoo
Henry Golding
Babyface
Jaylen Barron
French Montana
Jeffrey Wright
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Rachel Sennott
Jordan Firstman
Giveon in Prada
Cailee Spaeny
Sam Richardson
Archie Madekwe
Emma Chamberlain in Acne
Tyla
Sean Koons
Pete Wentz
Chris Appleton
Draya Michele
Leon Bridges
Joey Bada$$
FINNEAS
Owen Thiele
Law Roach
Luka Sabbat
Conan Gray
Noah Beck
Colman Domingo
St. Vincent
Matty Matheson
Brian Cox
Luna Blaise
Jeezy
Mario
Eileen Gu
The Kid LAROI
Karrueche Tran
Ashton Sanders
Cazzie David in Rokh
Gunna
Jordyn Woods
Miguel
Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie
Aoki Lee Simmons
Kitty Ca$h
Dree Hemingway
Alton Mason
Kevin Miles aka Jake From State Farm
Kilo Kish
Chloe Kim
Lakeith Stanfield
Evan Mock
YG
Kaytranada