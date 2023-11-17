Meghan Markles Teases Hollywood Plans With Prince Harry Amid Surprising Report About Her Thoughts on Royal Life

Meghan Markle is looking to the future of her career in Hollywood with Prince Harry.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the 2023 Variety Power of Women event on Thursday night (November 16) in Los Angeles. While there, she opened up about what she and her royal husband plan to create in the future.

Meanwhile, a surprising report provided an update on where she stands with the idea of being involved in the royal family.

Speaking to Variety at the event, Meghan expressed hope to make moving content with Prince Harry. What does she want to create exactly?

“Things that make people feel…I was gonna say good, but it’s more than that. Things that make people feel something, right,” she mused. “And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them. We’re just really proud of what we’re creating, and my husband is loving it too.”

Shortly after her interview, a report from People suggested that Meghan had “moved on” from the royal life.

Royal expert and author Omid Scobie explained, saying, “Some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it,’” he told the outlet.

Omid continued, saying, “For Harry it’s different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past.”

In another interview, Omid revealed where Prince Harry stood with both his father King Charles and older brother Prince William.

Interestingly, one of the relationships seems to be beyond saving. The Duke of Sussex (and his wife) are making more effort with the other.

If you missed it, we already know one of Meghan and Prince Harry‘s next projects. There was also a shocking report about the Sussexes business dealings following the termination of a deal with Spotify earlier this year.

