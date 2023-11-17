Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift &amp; Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 2:00 pm

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked By Net Worth - There's a Big Jump Between 1st & 2nd Place

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked By Net Worth - There's a Big Jump Between 1st & 2nd Place

The Hunger Games movies, adapted from Suzanne Collins‘ dystopian novels, are popular enough in 2023 that a prequel movie called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes just premiered in theaters!

Boasting an ensemble cast of A-list talent, many actors who appeared in the initial set of movies have amassed impressive fortunes in Hollywood.

While Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth are undoubtedly the most recognizable stars from the franchise, several other actors involved in the project have carved out their own successful paths in the industry.

Believe it or not, it’s been seven years since the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, and a highly anticipated prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to debut in just a few weeks. Where does the time go?!

Naturally, we were curious to see how the stars have fared since gracing the big screen and ranked the biggest names from the franchise by their net worth. You may be surprised by some of the rankings on this list.

Check out the richest stars from The Hunger Games franchise ranked from highest to lowest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexander Ludwig, Amanda Plummer, Amandla Stenberg, EG, Elizabeth Banks, Evan Ross, evergreen, Extended, Hunger Games, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Julianne Moore, Lenny Kravitz, Liam Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Dormer, Net Worth, Slideshow, Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, Willow Shields, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images