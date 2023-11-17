Insider Spills on Sofia Vergara's Relationship With Dr. Justin Saliman & Moving on From Joe Manganiello

A source revealed how things are going with Sofia Vergara and her new boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman.

The 51-year-old actress first sparked relationship rumors after she was spotted out with the orthopedic surgeon in late October. They engaged in some PDA a few weeks later.

Now that they are seemingly an item, an insider opened up about how the pair’s getting along. They also revealed how Sofia was doing after splitting from husband Joe Manganiello.

Speaking to ET, an insider said that “things are going great” for Sofia and Justin at the moment. However, the actress is “taking things slow.”

“They like each other a lot,” they explained, adding, “Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and Sofia always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits. Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she’s up front and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him.”

The source alleged that the new couple has “a good support system” in Sofia‘s family and friends.

Meanwhile, Sofia is “in a healthy space and feeling good about where her personal and professional life both stand.” That includes after her split from Joe.

How are the exes doing? “Joe and Sofia have both accepted that they’re moving on and it’s a very mutual feeling,” they told the outlet. “They equally wish each other well.”

If you missed it, Sofia recently looked back on her year, describing it as “very interesting and very difficult.”