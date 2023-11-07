Sofia Vergara Flaunts PDA with Dr. Justin Saliman on Yet Another Date Night!

Sofia Vergara seems to be going strong with Dr. Justin Saliman after they were spotted on yet another date night!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted linking arms with Justin while heading out for dinner at Pace restaurant on Monday night (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Sofia and Justin, an orthopedic surgeon, have been spotted on a bunch of dates over the last couple weeks, following her breakup from estranged husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year.

The possible new couple’s first public outing was on October 20 and we’ve already seen them on several occasions since then. It’s been a whirlwind few weeks!

Justin has worked in the medical industry for over a decade, and is official bio online says that he’s “a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee.” He was previously married to Grimm actress Bree Turner, but the two split in 2018 after 10 years and two kids together.