Sofia Vergara Grabs Dinner With Surgeon Following Split With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is enjoying a night on the town!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress was seen getting dinner on Friday night (October 20) with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman. in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two were seen going to dinner together nearby where Kim Kardashian was having her celeb-filled birthday party.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sofia wore a black lace corset top, purple pants and black heels, while he wore a navy button down shirt and blue jeans.

The nature of their relationship is not yet known, but Sofia currently follows him on Instagram.

He has worked in the medical industry for over a decade, and is official bio online says that he’s “a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee.”

He was previously married to Grimm actress Bree Turner, but the two split in 2018 after 10 years and two kids together.

Sofia is newly divorced, splitting from Joe Manganiello in July after seven years of marriage.

Joe has since moved on with actress Caitlin O’Connor, who he is “casually dating.”