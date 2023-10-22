Top Stories
Watch Bad Bunny Perform 'Un Preview' & 'Monaco' On 'Saturday Night Live,' Revisit Other Highlights

New Details About Justin Timberlake's Breakup Text to Britney Spears Revealed , Including Where She Was When She Got It & What It Said

15 Celebrities Who Have Made Bold Statements About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Hilarie Burton Clears the Air About Chad Michael Murray Cheating on Erin Foster With Sophia Bush

Sun, 22 October 2023 at 3:09 am

Kendall Jenner Joins Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal & More at 'SNL' Afterparty

Kendall Jenner Joins Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal & More at 'SNL' Afterparty

Kendall Jenner meets up with boyfriend Bad Bunny and more celebrities to celebrate after he hosted and performed during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 27-year-old model was spotted walked into the afterparty at Le’Avenue in New York City early Sunday morning (October 22). She was casually dressed in a beige suede jacket, which she paired with black pants and a black top.

Other stars in attendance included Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal, both of whom made surprise cameos on SNL.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mother Monster was joined by boyfriend Michael Polansky and looked effortlessly cool in sky-high heels and a black jacket decked out in silver fringe. She pulled her hair back and rocked a vampy dark lip with sunglasses.

Pedro made time to pose for photos with fans outside.

We rounded up the highlights from Bad Bunny‘s episode of SNL.

Scroll through all of the photos of the stars at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the gallery…
