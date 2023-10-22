Kendall Jenner Joins Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal & More at 'SNL' Afterparty

Kendall Jenner meets up with boyfriend Bad Bunny and more celebrities to celebrate after he hosted and performed during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 27-year-old model was spotted walked into the afterparty at Le’Avenue in New York City early Sunday morning (October 22). She was casually dressed in a beige suede jacket, which she paired with black pants and a black top.

Other stars in attendance included Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal, both of whom made surprise cameos on SNL.

Mother Monster was joined by boyfriend Michael Polansky and looked effortlessly cool in sky-high heels and a black jacket decked out in silver fringe. She pulled her hair back and rocked a vampy dark lip with sunglasses.

Pedro made time to pose for photos with fans outside.

We rounded up the highlights from Bad Bunny‘s episode of SNL.

Scroll through all of the photos of the stars at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the gallery…