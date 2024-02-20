Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Qualley, & Geraldine Viswanathan Arrive in Style for 'Drive-Away Dolls' Premiere in NYC

Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Qualley, and Geraldine Viswanathan are stepping out for the premiere of their new movie!

The ladies posed together on the red carpet at the Drive-Away Dolls premiere on Tuesday evening (February 20) held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Fellow cast member C.J. Wilson was also in attendance along with Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, who co-wrote the screenplay.

Beanie was also joined on the red carpet by his wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts.

Keep reading to find out more…Directed by Ethan, Drive-Away Dolls follows Jamie (Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian (Viswanathan) who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

The movie, which also stars Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, and Matt Damon, will be released in select theaters on Friday, Feb. 24.

If you missed it, Margaret recently starred in husband Jack Antonoff‘s new music video. Watch it here!

