Margaret Qualley Dances Beautifully in Jack Antonoff's New 'Tiny Moves' Music Video - Watch

Margaret Qualley is showing off her dance moves in Bleachers‘ new music video!

The 29-year-old actress and Jack Antonoff, the 39-year-old lead singer of the band, got married in August 2023.

Margaret stars in the music video for Bleachers’ latest single, “Tiny Moves.” The song and video were released on Wednesday (January 17).

In the video, she wears a long, flowy white dress as she dances freely and joyfully by a New Jersey waterfront with a view of New York City.

Her performance is dimly lit by the headlights of a car Jack sits on.

The singer and producer’s wife choregraphed the dance herself, and she also co-directed the video with Alex Lockett.

Speaking about the video with Vogue, Margaret shared, “More than anything it was kind of just a love letter to Jack. We made this a few weeks before we got married, and I just thought it would be the kind of thing that, one day, I might want to show the kids.”

Margaret and Jack recently shared a steamy kiss following a dinner with their pal, Taylor Swift.

Watch Margaret Qualley in Jack Antonoff’s music video here!

