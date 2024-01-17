Tate McRae & The Kid LAROI Spend Quality Time Together as Romance Rumors Heat Up

Kate McRae and The Kid LAROI have fans wondering if they are about to become a musical power couple.

The “Greedy” and “BLEED” hitmakers, both 20, first sparked romance rumors after seemingly hanging out while vacationing in Mexico.

They fed into the whispers on Tuesday (January 16) after photographers caught them leaving Giorgio Baldi together in Los Angeles.

Read more about the rumored couple…

Tate and The Kid LAROI kept it casual for the outing. The “Exes” singer wore a black jacket with track pants and black shoes. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag and wore her hair in waves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.

The Kid LAROI wore a grey beanie with a red Indiana University sweatshirt and oversized jeans.

At the moment, both stars appear to be single. The Kid LAROI was previously dating TikTok star Katarinia Deme. However, they appear to have split in late 2023.

People noted that Tate was previously linked to hockey player Cole Sillinger.

We’ll update you if we learn more about the pair!

Did you see that Tate recently addressed a major rumor about her career?

Scroll through the new photos of Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI in the gallery…