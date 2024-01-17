Issa Rae Reveals Why Filming a Certain 'Barbie' Scene Was 'Her Worst Nightmare'

Issa Rae is getting real about that iconic dance scene in the Barbie movie!

The 39-year-old Insecure actress played President Barbie in the film, and she was involved in the group dance number accompanied by Dua Lipa‘s hit track, “Dance the Night.”

Although Issa was super excited to be on the Barbie set, she definitely did not enjoy filming that scene.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress bluntly called working on the dance “terrible.”

“Doing the Dua Lipa song and dancing to it was my worst nightmare,” she said. “It was the worst day of my life. It was the best day of my life being on that set. It was exciting, and then, literally the first day, I had to learn the choreography to shoot the [following] day.”

She adds, “We also didn’t have the lyrics to the song. Greta [Gerwig] was like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a Dua Lipa song.’ But all we had was the instrumental, so I was just like, ‘What the f-ck is this? What am I dancing to?’”

