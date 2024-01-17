Maya Erskine Talks Preparing for 'Mr & Mrs Smith' & Feeling Nervous Taking Over Role After Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exited

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover are all smiles at the premiere of their new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith held at The Curzon Mayfair on Wednesday (January 17) in London.

The 36-year-old actress and the 40-year-old entertainer take on the leading roles of Jane and John Smith in the upcoming action series, which is a reimagining of the 2005 film of the same name.

They were also seen posing with Francesca Sloane, who co-created and executive produces with Donald.

In a new magazine interview that was released that same day, Maya opened up about taking on the role after Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the project, and how she prepared for the role.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I felt pressure because of the pressure I put on myself, and I respect Phoebe Waller-Bridge immensely. But I had to look at it as this is a different version,” Maya told Marie Claire. “If I tried to meet some expectations that I made up, that wouldn’t be the right way to approach it. I had to tell myself that however she was going to do it, it’s going to be different, and that’s okay.”

On preparing for the role, she noted that “Having a multitude of references was helpful.”

“What was good for me to see is that I will never be able to be that. I’m not Angelina [Jolie]. I’m not even close. They’re [Angelina and Brad Pitt] superhuman beauties and movie stars, and Donald and I are just Donald and I,” Maya said.

She adds of their version, “People can watch and say, ‘Oh, I look like that. To see yourself reflected, that’s always a draw for me.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith will debut on Prime Video on Friday, February 2nd. Check out the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Maya Erskine and Donald Glover at the premiere…