Usher Teases Super Bowl Guests, Reveals a Surgical Procedure He Needs & Hints at Retirement From Performing

Usher opened up about the past, present and future of his career during a revealing interview with Vogue.

The 45-year-old “Yeah!” musical icon has a lot on his plate at the moment. He recently closed out a Las Vegas residency and is gearing up to drop a new album and take the stage for the most-viewed performance of the year: The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ahead of the big performance next month, he teased what fans could expect from his 13-minute set. That even included a hint at some special guests who will take the stage.

Usher is at a high in his career at the moment, but he also addressed how his perception has changed following a brief point that some might refer to as a professional slump that he came back from.

The hitmaker even alluded to an eventual retirement from performing, hinting at how many years he had left onstage. He also revealed a surgical procedure that he needs, and it is to correct an injury he seemingly got onstage.

