Sophie Turner Requests Judge to Dismiss 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas

There’s been a big update in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ split.

On Tuesday (January 16), the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress filed court documents asking a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit she filed against the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer in September 2023.

In the lawsuit, Sophie accused Joe of “wrongful retention” of their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, after their separation. She asked the courts to return the children to her custody. A few weeks later, they came to a temporary custody agreement.

Read more for the latest of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce…

ET noted that Sophie getting the case against her ex dismissed would make it easier for them to finalize their divorce.

Until this is handled, they cannot proceed with their divorce case, which was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida.

While their split seemed contentious at first, the A-list stars have seemingly found common ground. They worked out an agreement for the recent holidays, and both seem to have moved on with new relationships.

Joe has been linked to a model, and Sophie has been seen engaging in some PDA with a British aristocrat.