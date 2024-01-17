Renee Rapp Comforts Christopher Briney As He Says He's 'Sweating' & Worries About Being 'Canceled'

Renee Rapp is showing Christopher Briney some love after he had a moment of panic.

The 24-year-old singer and the 25-year-old The Summer I Turned Pretty actor recently sat down with BuzzFeed UK to promote their new film, the Mean Girls musical movie.

During the interview, they reacted to memes with iconic lines from Mean Girls. When Chris didn’t understand one at all and freaked out, Renee stepped in to help.

The actors were presented a meme featuring Lady Gaga and Beyonce from their 2010 “Telephone” music video. The captions on the photos of the singers represent a classic exchange between Mean Girls characters Karen and Regina.

On the photo of Lady Gaga, the text is Karen’s line: “I can’t go out *cough* *cough* I’m sick.” Regina’s response – “BOO YOU WHORE!” – is on Beyonce‘s picture.

Chris was unable to identity the singers, and Renee jumped in. “Oh my God,” she said. “Okay, so that’s Lady Gaga, and that’s Beyonce. Have you ever heard ‘Telephone?’”

“I don’t know,” Chris replied, looking scared. “I’m like sweating! Am I canceled? Is this it for me?” Renee hilariously assured him, “NO, you’re not canceled! No, it’s okay! It’s okay! You’re just straight! You’re just straight. That’s okay!”

The actor asked if the meme had to do with the context of the music video, and the Sex Lives of College Girls star replied, “Like, less so than I think you’re thinking, but I love your creativity.”

