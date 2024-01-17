Ariana Grande's Album Reveal Lined Up With a Special Day for Jim Carrey, Who Inspired the Title

Ariana Grande shared some very big news about her new album, and her reveal perfectly lined up with a big day for Jim Carrey, who inspired her LP’s title.

On Wednesday (January 17), the 30-year-old “God is a woman” ponytailed pop star confirmed that her forthcoming album was titled eternal sunshine.

The title is seemingly a reference to one of Ariana‘s favorite movies Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Released back in 2004, the project starred Jim, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst and more.

Ariana has been a longtime fan of Jim‘s, and they have even interacted over the years.

That makes the date of Ariana‘s reveal seem doubly meaningful.

Read more about Ariana Grande’s reveal and the connection to Jim Carrey…

The pop star’s big news came as Jim was celebrating his 62nd birthday! It doesn’t look like he commented on her big news yet, but it seems like it might have been a sweet tribute on Ariana‘s part.

Fans started speculating that eternal sunshine was the title of Ariana‘s album last week. They also noted that there was a connection between the album’s blockbuster namesake and one of the singer’s very famous exes.

Did you see that Ariana went viral last week as her fans demanded an apology for her?