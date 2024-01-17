Ariana Grande Announces Seventh Studio Album 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande has a new album coming out officially!

The 30-year-old “yes, and?” singer confirmed that her seventh studio album is called eternal sunshine, and will be released on March 8 via Republic Records.

It’s currently available to pre-order now on her official website, with four official album covers still to be unveiled.

Fans were quick to figure out the album title as the “yes, and?” video begins with a red business card printed with “ag7″ and the coordinates 41.0359° N, 71.9545° W. Those coordinates lead to Montauk, New York, possibly a reference to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring one of Ari‘s favorites, Jim Carrey. The movie is about erasing the memory of an ex-lover.

Fans are also speculating that eternal sunshine having the same initials as current boyfriend Ethan Slater is no coincidence. They would also like an apology for reports about her relationship!