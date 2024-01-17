Every Ariana Grande Studio Album Ranked, From 'Yours Truly' to 'Positions'

Ariana Grande is coming back with a new album!

The singer has given us bop after bop over her past decade in the music industry, and she’s already amassed an amazing discography.

In celebration of her new single “yes, and?” and the announcement of her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, we’re taking a look back and seeing how all of her studio albums fared on Metacritic, which compiles reviews from journalists around the world.

Here’s how their ranking system works: “We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarize the range of their opinions. The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore.”

From her 2013 debut studio album Yours Truly up to 2020′s Positions, here’s how Ariana Grande’s albums are ranked…