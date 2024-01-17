'The Equalizer' Season 4 - 7 Cast Members Expected to Return!

The Equalizer is heading back to our TVs next month.

Season 4 of the hit CBS series was officially confirmed, getting a renewal back in May of 2022.

The fourth season will officially premiere on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET. And we know who is likely returning for the fourth season!

The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.

