Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me…Now: A Love Story' Trailer Debuts, Celebrity Cast Revealed!

The full length trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s This Is Me…Now: A Love Story has just dropped!

We now have a full look at the cast list too, which, along with Jennifer herself, features Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente, Matthew Law and her husband Ben Affleck.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story will stream globally on Prime Video on February 16. Her album, This is Me…Now, is also being released on the same day.