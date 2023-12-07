'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Trailer Offers First Look at 2005 Movie Spinoff Show - Watch Now!

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the debut trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, their new series at Amazon’s Prime Video!

Here’s the synopsis: Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

The series offers a new take at the fan favorite 2005 film of the same name, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The series is set to debut on February 2, 2024.

