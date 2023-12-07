Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Join Taylor Swift at 'Poor Things' Afterparty, Made First Joint Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Join Taylor Swift at 'Poor Things' Afterparty, Made First Joint Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

5 Stars Auditioned to Play Hannah Montana Before Miley Cyrus Was Cast (&amp; We Know the Top 3 Choices!)

5 Stars Auditioned to Play Hannah Montana Before Miley Cyrus Was Cast (& We Know the Top 3 Choices!)

Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Revealed, Including Ethan Slater &amp; Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Revealed, Including Ethan Slater & Scooter Braun

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 11:31 am

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Trailer Offers First Look at 2005 Movie Spinoff Show - Watch Now!

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Trailer Offers First Look at 2005 Movie Spinoff Show - Watch Now!

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the debut trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, their new series at Amazon’s Prime Video!

Here’s the synopsis: Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

Keep reading to find out more…

The series offers a new take at the fan favorite 2005 film of the same name, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The series is set to debut on February 2, 2024.

Originally, Maya was not the first actress attached as Donald‘s co-star. Find out who was originally cast and why she exited the project.
Just Jared on Facebook
mr mrs smith trailer 01
mr mrs smith trailer 02
mr mrs smith trailer 03
mr mrs smith trailer 04
mr mrs smith trailer 05
mr mrs smith trailer 06
mr mrs smith trailer 07

Photos: Courtesy of Prime Video
Posted to: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images