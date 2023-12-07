Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Join Taylor Swift at 'Poor Things' Afterparty, Made First Joint Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

5 Stars Auditioned to Play Hannah Montana Before Miley Cyrus Was Cast (& We Know the Top 3 Choices!)

Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Revealed, Including Ethan Slater & Scooter Braun

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 11:27 am

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacreast' 2024 - Full Hollywood Performers & Song List Revealed!

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacreast' 2024 - Full Hollywood Performers & Song List Revealed!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 is just around the corner!

The country’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration has just revealed the line-up of talent who will be keeping us entertained all night long to ring in the New Year.

Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists. Find out who else is hosting around the country!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will air Sunday, December 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Click through to find out who is performing in Hollywood…

