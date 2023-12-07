'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacreast' 2024 - Full Hollywood Performers & Song List Revealed!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 is just around the corner!

The country’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration has just revealed the line-up of talent who will be keeping us entertained all night long to ring in the New Year.

Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists. Find out who else is hosting around the country!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will air Sunday, December 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Click through to find out who is performing in Hollywood…