Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 10:56 am

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024: Four Celeb Hosts Announced for ABC's Special!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024 is just a few weeks away and the special will once again air live on ABC.

Four celeb hosts have been announced for the annual New Year’s bash!

The show will air on Sunday night, December 31, live on ABC starting at 8:00pm EST with more than five and a half hours of musical performances, appearances from your favorite celebs, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe.

Last year’s special brought in 13.8 million total viewers.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the hosts…

