Tue, 20 February 2024 at 11:24 pm

Christina Aguilera Talks About Her Sexuality & Launching a Sexual Wellness Brand

Christina Aguilera Talks About Her Sexuality & Launching a Sexual Wellness Brand

Christina Aguilera is getting very honest about being a sexual person.

The 43-year-old singer launched the sexual wellness brand Playground last year and she’s opening up about being comfortable with her sexuality.

“This has been a very comfortable and natural space for me to enter because [sexuality] has been such a big part of my life, my world, my music,” Christina told AdWeek.

She continued, “I’ve experienced firsthand the double standards [put on women]; and I’ve been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that.”

Christina also wants to support others in feeling comfortable with their sexuality and gaining control of their sexual health.

“I want [my daughter] to grow up not feeling any shame or stigma and feel comfortable as a woman,” Christina added. “I want my son to understand and appreciate women’s struggles and what they go through, and to feel part of the conversation as well.”

Read more on AdWeek.com.
