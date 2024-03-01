Noah Cyrus Was 'Seeing' Dominic Purcell Before He Married Mom Tish Cyrus, Multiple Sources Claim

Here’s a love triangle we never saw coming…

Multiple sources claim that Dominic Purcell was seeing Noah Cyrus before he ended up marrying her mom Tish Cyrus.

The news comes just a few weeks after Tish shared the story about how she met and fell in love with Dominic, who she says was always her “hall pass” while married to ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. She said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that Dominic DMed her on Instagram back in 2016, which she didn’t see at the time, but she ended up messaging him in 2022 after her divorce.

Well, multiple sources are now claiming that Noah was involved with him first.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Tish “was aware” of their situation.

Another source told People, “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up. Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

Noah, 24, was not in attendance to see Tish, 56, and Dominic, 54, get married back in August 2023.

