Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Karl Urban Set to Star in Prime Video's 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban are preparing to share the screen!

The 41-year-old Citadel actress will headline an upcoming movie, titled The Bluff, with the 51-year-old The Boys star in talks to star alongside her.

According to Deadline, the movie takes place in the 19th century Caribbean, and “a former female pirate (Chopra Jonas) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.”

The film will be directed and co-written by Bob Marley: One Love filmmaker Frank E. Flowers.

Production will begin this spring in Australia, per the outlet. Once completed, the film will stream on Prime Video.

The Bluff comes from Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO.

