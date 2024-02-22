Top Stories
Thu, 22 February 2024 at 12:27 pm

'The Boys' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed: Returning Cast Revealed & 2 Former Stars Tease Returns!

'The Boys' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed: Returning Cast Revealed & 2 Former Stars Tease Returns!

The Boys season four has a confirmed release date on Prime Video!

The streaming service said today that season four’s first three episodes will drop on June 13, 2024. Each week after that, a new episode will be released.

In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

We also learned which cast members are definitely returning, and 2 that teased returns!

Keep reading to see who is returning and the 2 characters who might return, based on some clues…

