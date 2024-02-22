Top Stories
Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia &amp; Aphasia

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

James Bond Casting Rumors 2024: Every Report Revealed Including Who Did a Screen Test &amp; More!

James Bond Casting Rumors 2024: Every Report Revealed Including Who Did a Screen Test & More!

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Reveals Her Daily Diet: Breakfast, Lunch &amp; Dinner Meals Revealed!

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Reveals Her Daily Diet: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Meals Revealed!

Thu, 22 February 2024 at 12:59 pm

Martin Short & Meryl Streep Grab Dinner After Denying Dating Rumors

Martin Short & Meryl Streep Grab Dinner After Denying Dating Rumors

After denying romance rumors, pals Martin Short and Meryl Streep grabbed dinner together this week!

The 73-year-old Only Murders in the Building actor and 74-year-old Oscar winner dropped by Giorgio Baldi for dinner on Wednesday (February 21) in Santa Monica, Calif. They exited the restaurant together after their meal, where they were photographed smiling.

After they were seen hanging out at the Golden Globes last month, fans thought they might be dating, but Martin‘s rep denied the rumors.

In October of 2023, it was revealed that Meryl and her husband Don Gummer had been separated for 6 years. They have four children.

Martin‘s wife Nancy tragically passed away at the age of 58 back in 2010. She had been battling ovarian cancer.

It was confirmed a few weeks ago that Meryl would be returning for season four of Only Murders in the Building!
Just Jared on Facebook
martin short meryl streep dinner 01
martin short meryl streep dinner 01
martin short meryl streep dinner 02
martin short meryl streep dinner 02
martin short meryl streep dinner 03
martin short meryl streep dinner 03
martin short meryl streep dinner 04
martin short meryl streep dinner 04
martin short meryl streep dinner 05
martin short meryl streep dinner 05
martin short meryl streep dinner 06
martin short meryl streep dinner 06
martin short meryl streep dinner 07
martin short meryl streep dinner 07
martin short meryl streep dinner 08
martin short meryl streep dinner 08
martin short meryl streep dinner 09
martin short meryl streep dinner 09
martin short meryl streep dinner 10
martin short meryl streep dinner 10
martin short meryl streep dinner 11
martin short meryl streep dinner 11
martin short meryl streep dinner 12
martin short meryl streep dinner 12
martin short meryl streep dinner 13
martin short meryl streep dinner 13
martin short meryl streep dinner 14
martin short meryl streep dinner 14
martin short meryl streep dinner 15
martin short meryl streep dinner 15
martin short meryl streep dinner 16
martin short meryl streep dinner 16
martin short meryl streep dinner 17
martin short meryl streep dinner 17
martin short meryl streep dinner 18
martin short meryl streep dinner 18
martin short meryl streep dinner 19
martin short meryl streep dinner 19
martin short meryl streep dinner 20
martin short meryl streep dinner 20
martin short meryl streep dinner 21
martin short meryl streep dinner 21
martin short meryl streep dinner 22
martin short meryl streep dinner 22
martin short meryl streep dinner 23
martin short meryl streep dinner 23
martin short meryl streep dinner 24
martin short meryl streep dinner 24
martin short meryl streep dinner 25
martin short meryl streep dinner 25
martin short meryl streep dinner 26
martin short meryl streep dinner 26
martin short meryl streep dinner 27
martin short meryl streep dinner 27

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Martin Short, Meryl Streep