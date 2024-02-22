Martin Short & Meryl Streep Grab Dinner After Denying Dating Rumors

After denying romance rumors, pals Martin Short and Meryl Streep grabbed dinner together this week!

The 73-year-old Only Murders in the Building actor and 74-year-old Oscar winner dropped by Giorgio Baldi for dinner on Wednesday (February 21) in Santa Monica, Calif. They exited the restaurant together after their meal, where they were photographed smiling.

After they were seen hanging out at the Golden Globes last month, fans thought they might be dating, but Martin‘s rep denied the rumors.

In October of 2023, it was revealed that Meryl and her husband Don Gummer had been separated for 6 years. They have four children.

Martin‘s wife Nancy tragically passed away at the age of 58 back in 2010. She had been battling ovarian cancer.

It was confirmed a few weeks ago that Meryl would be returning for season four of Only Murders in the Building!