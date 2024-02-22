Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt to Have 'Devil Wears Prada' Reunion at SAG Awards 2024!

Meryl Steep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are reuniting!

The stars of the hit 2006 film will reunite live to present at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday (February 24) at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

“Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants a Devil Wears Prada reunion…,” the network teased on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Monday (February 19), we learned that a popular actress had been cast to bring the iconic Miranda Priestly to life in a stage production of the beloved story. Get the details!

Emily Blunt also did an interview recently where she discussed the idea of a sequel, and why the cast is okay with not doing one.

Find out who is the richest star from the film today!