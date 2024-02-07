Emily Blunt Talks 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel, Why The Cast Is Okay Not Doing One

Emily Blunt is speaking out about the possibility of a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The 40-year-old actress, who played Emily Charlton, addressed the potential during an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.

Check out what she said inside…

On the pod, Emily shared that there’s never really been any momentum on creating a sequel and that the cast is “good” with not doing one.

“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” Emily said, via People.

“And I think – didn’t Meryl [Streep] say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f—ing weight,’” she added.

Back in 2022, her co-star Anne Hathaway also shared that a sequel wasn’t a possibility anymore.

Speaking of, Anne and Emily reunited last year for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, and the two spilled on making the iconic movie, their first impressions of each other and more.

If you didn’t know, a The Devil Wears Prada musical debuted in 2022 and it’s looking to head to Broadway!