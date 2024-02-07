Top Stories
Meryl Streep Reunites with Kevin Kline & Peter MacNicol at 'Sophie's Choice' 40th Anniversary Screening

Meryl Streep is reuniting with her former co-stars in honor of a very special anniversary!

The 74-year-old actress posed for photos with former co-stars Kevin Kline and Peter MacNicol at the 40th anniversary screening of their movie Sophie’s Choice on Tuesday night (February 6) held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Released in December 1982, he movie follows Stingo (MacNicol), a young writer, who moves to Brooklyn in 1947 to begin work on his first novel. As he becomes friendly with Sophie (Streep) and her lover Nathan (Kline), he learns that Sophie is a Holocaust survivor. Flashbacks reveal her harrowing story, from pre-war prosperity to Auschwitz. In the present, Sophie and Nathan’s relationship increasingly unravels as Stingo grows closer to Sophie and Nathan’s fragile mental state becomes ever more apparent.

Sophie’s Choice was nominated for five Academy Awards with Meryl winning Best Actress.

Several other stars were also in attendance we compiled a list of everyone at the screening.

Sophie’s Choice is available for streaming on Peacock and Prime Video now.

Photos: Getty Images
